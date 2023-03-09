Wanda Lee (Duff) Looney (October 3, 1933 – March 5, 2023)

Wanda Lee (Duff) Looney, 89, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at The Arbors at Lakewood. She spent her final days surrounded by family and the amazing caretakers of Turners Rock and The Arbors at Lakewood.

Wanda was born October 3, 1933, in Turners Station, Missouri, the daughter of Edgar and Goldie Duff. She was united in marriage to James Aurther Looney on May 30, 1952, and to this union three daughters were born.

She lived in Sweetwater County worked at Allied Chemical, now Tata Chemicals, for 20 years. Upon retirement, she spent several years volunteering with hospice and another 27 years volunteering for Cox Hospital. Wanda was given the Presidential Service Award in 2008 for outstanding service. She volunteered a total of 9,202 hours over the course of her time at Cox. Wanda was a member of Willard Community Christian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Jim of 56 years; her parents Edgar and Goldie Duff; sister, Peg Lillard; brother, Donald Duff; daughter, Dani Gibson; and grandson, Brandon Jackson.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathi Palinek and her husband David Palinek, and Marci Rees, both of Springfield, Missouri; her sister, Ruby Walsworth and husband Gary Walsworth; four grandchildren: Jeremy Gibson, Mariah Carel, Jaime Gibson and Taylor Rees; several great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Turners Rock, The Arbors at Lakewood and St. Croix Hospice Care. Also a special thank you to all her Christian brothers and sisters she met and taught throughout her life.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. A private burial will follow services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 West Walnut Lawn, and Springfield, Missouri.