Wanda Simmons Weed (May 16, 1942-July 16, 2024)

Wanda Simmons Weed, 82, of Clyde passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at her home. A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas with Rev. Monty Barnett officiating.

Wanda was born May 16, 1942, in Baird, Texas to Louis and Pearl (Batley) Simmons. She graduated from Clyde High School and attended Texas Women’s University. Wanda worked for the Green River Star newspaper in Wyoming for 15 years before moving back to Texas. She then worked for Davis Landscaping for many years. She was an awesome mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to play bingo, cards and dice games with her grandchildren. She was caregiver for both of her parents and her husband until they passed.

She is survived by her son, Jon Michael Weed and wife Elaine Kumiyama Weed of Green River, and her daughter, Lissa Hurlburt of Clyde, Texas. One brother, Larry Simmons of Clyde, Texas; sister, Pat Davis of Waco, Texas; sisters-in-law, Gay Beitscher of Abilene and Lois Ann Evans and husband Jessie of Lake Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Christopher Hurlburt and wife Tina of Odessa, Texas, Melissa Nichols and husband Aaron of Arlington, Texas, Jon Michael Weed, Jr. of Green River, and Cassandra Joyce Weed of Abilene, Texas; as well as eight great grandchildren, Charles Engel, Avery Nichols, Dylan Hurlburt, Ella Nichols, Hunter Hurlburt, Brielle Nichols, Andie Jean Weed and Irene Wuchner and many other relatives and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Pearl Simmons; her husband, Gerald Weed; her son, Jerry Weed; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chester and Norma Weed; brothers-in-law, Marvin Weed, Jr., and J.L. Davis; niece Kim Davis and nephew, Kerry Simmons.