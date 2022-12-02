Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support

Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support

On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister.

A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department, The Green River Police Department, The Castle Rock Ambulance Service, Coroner Dale Majhanovich and staff, Vase Funeral Home, and especially Pastor Jenny and the UCC Church. 

Donna made a difference in many lives and hopefully she will be remembered for those efforts and joyful moments.

Kenny Ward
Michelle and Drew Varley
Mike French
Carol and Pete Kalivas

