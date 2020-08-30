Warmer Temperatures and Gusty Winds Lead to Increased Activity on Lone Star Fire

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK —Warmer temperatures and gusty winds associated with an approaching cold front led to increased activity on the Lone Star Fire Saturday.

An infrared flight last night confirmed the fire has grown over the last several days to 960 acres. A progression map is available on the fire’s Inciweb site.

The lightning-ignited wildfire was first reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 pm about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

A park resource team finished an archeological survey in the Old Faithful developed area and will now focus on mapping sensitive riparian habitat and rare plants. This information will help the incident management team minimize impacts to these important natural resources.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction and day use areas are now open. This could change if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information, see the Current Conditions web page or call (307) 344-2117.

Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed. For details, see the Backcountry Situation Report.

For more information on the fire, visit Lone Star Fire, and Current Fire Activity.