Wash Down Your Fresh TacoTime Favorites with a Surf City Smoothie, Iced Chiller, or Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

TacoTime‘s Surf City Squeeze smoothies are the delicious way to “sip into summer” any (every) day.
Enjoy an unreal lineup of specials Monday-Friday and bring a friend for buy one, get one half off on the weekends! Surf City Squeeze is located at all TacoTime locations!
MONDAY
TRIPLE BERRY
TUESDAY
EXTREME OREO
WEDNESDAY
PEACH MANGO
THURSDAY
BLUEBERRY PINEAPPLE
FRIDAY
STRAWBERRY BANANA
⭐️ WEEKENDS ⭐️
Buy 1 regular-priced smoothie, get 1 same-size smoothie half price!
Visit any of our 3 locations or place an order for delivery today!
Rock Springs
1639 Elk St. / 2700 Dewar Dr.
(307) 382-3501 / (307) 362-1634
Green River
375 Uinta Dr.
(307) 875-2257