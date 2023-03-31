Wash Down Your Fresh TacoTime Favorites with a Surf City Smoothie, Iced Chiller, or Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Try a new special Monday through Friday!
Wash Down Your Fresh TacoTime Favorites with a Surf City Smoothie, Iced Chiller, or Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

TacoTime‘s Surf City Squeeze smoothies are the delicious way to “sip into summer” any (every) day.

Enjoy an unreal lineup of specials Monday-Friday and bring a friend for buy one, get one half off on the weekends! Surf City Squeeze is located at all TacoTime locations!

MONDAY

TRIPLE BERRY

TUESDAY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

EXTREME OREO

WEDNESDAY

PEACH MANGO

THURSDAY

BLUEBERRY PINEAPPLE

FRIDAY

STRAWBERRY BANANA

⭐️ WEEKENDS ⭐️

Buy 1 regular-priced smoothie, get 1 same-size smoothie half price!


Visit any of our 3 locations or place an order for delivery today!

Rock Springs
1639 Elk St. / 2700 Dewar Dr.
(307) 382-3501 / (307) 362-1634

Green River
375 Uinta Dr.
(307) 875-2257

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Two Suspects Arrested in String of Green River Crimes￼

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Two Suspects Arrested in String of Green River Crimes￼

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 31

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 31

Tiger Talk: Success Comes From Those Around You

Tiger Talk: Success Comes From Those Around You

Birth Announcement: Björn Kelly Moss

Birth Announcement: Björn Kelly Moss