Washakie County Nursing Home Resident Dies From COVID-19, State Has 12 Deaths

WORLAND — A Washakie County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older man was a resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility identified earlier as experiencing COVID-19 outbreak. Testing has so far identified five cases among facility staff and six cases among residents.

There have now been 12 reported deaths, 608 lab-confirmed cases and 193 probable cases reported so far among Wyoming residents.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.