Washington Elementary Placed on Secure Hold Friday Afternoon

GREEN RIVER — Washington Elementary School was placed on a secure hold Friday afternoon, however the Green River Police Department reported there was no threat to the community or school.

The school was placed on a secure hold for roughly 35 minutes, starting around 2:40 p.m. and ending at approximately 3:15 p.m.

GRPD Public Relations Officer Jamie Green told SweetwaterNOW that officers responded to an incident in the area of Washington Elementary, and they notified school administration who then placed the school on a secure hold as a precaution.

Washington Elementary principal Anne Marie Covey sent a message out to district parents and staff stating that the school was ordered to go into the secure protocol “out of an abundance of caution.” The message stated further that GRPD increased patrol in the area as a precaution.

The police department did not provide any details regarding the reported incident, only stating that there was no threat to Washington or the community.

“The incident was handled by officers and there was no threat to the community or the school,” Green said.