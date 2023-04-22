Washington Man Arrested after SWAT Standoff on I-80 Friday Afternoon

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Washington man who led troopers on a two-county chase was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Interstate 80 yesterday, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

David Eugene Furman, 52, of Washington, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he was stopped by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper near milepost 50 in Uinta County. Upon contact with him, Furman fled in his vehicle toward Green River leading law enforcement on a long high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle was successfully stopped near milepost 85 just outside of Green River. Furman, who was traveling with an aggressive dog, barricaded himself inside, refused to comply with officers, and threatened violence against them.

At around 4 p.m., troopers called a joint tactical response team comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Green River and Rock Springs police departments to assist.

“During the two-hour standoff, crisis negotiators repeatedly attempted to convince Furman to surrender, but he refused,” the release states.

At around 5:45 p.m., as the SWAT team prepared to deploy chemical munitions into his vehicle, however Furman gave himself up and was taken into custody without injury and without further incident.

WHP troopers subsequently booked Furman into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. He will remain in the detention center without bond until his initial appearance in court.

“Further details as to the circumstances prompting the incident have not been released as the case remains under active investigation by the WHP,” the SCSO stated.

Furman was charged with reckless driving, exceeding 80 mph on the interstate, unlawful possession – (plant form < 3 ounces), fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.

One of our readers Amanda Aldred shared a video of the scene after Furman was apprehended.