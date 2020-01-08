Washington Square Fire Still Under Investigation; Next Steps Remain Undecided

GREEN RIVER—On Thursday, December 26, the Washington Square building in downtown Green River went up in flames.

The fire was extinguished early the next morning on December 27, however, the damage is still being assessed.

According to Green River Fire Department Chief Mike Nomis, the fire is still under investigation. He expects the final report on the cause of the fire and the total damage to be completed next week.

The building was nearly 100 years old, the fire marking a loss to Green River’s history.

“The fire at the old Washington School was tragic,” Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said. “It was a big loss not only for the businesses that were there but also because of the historical value that the building had in Green River.”

The building first opened on November 30, 1925 as Washington Elementary School. It was the city’s first “primary grades only” school, according to Dave Mead, Sweetwater County Historical Museum Exhibits Coordinator.

Washington School in the 1930s. Sweetwater County Historical Museum photo

Soapbox racers at Washington School in 1950. Sweetwater County Historical Museum photo

Mead said in 1979, the building became home to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Administration’s offices. The building served in this role until 1998.

In 1998, the building was sold to a private owner. It later became known as Washington Square and served as office spaces.

While Hector Castillon, the property owner, figures out the damage and whether the building is salvageable or not, the businesses who rented out the office spaces are deciding their next steps as well.

Businesses that were located in the Washington Square building included Silcox Orthodontics, Castle Rock Archery, Professional Counseling Services, Personal Best Salon, Green River Oral Surgery, and Escape In 60.

With the office spaces being damaged, many business owners are left wondering where they can reopen their doors in Green River.

A front view of Washington Square after the fire. Photo by Stephanie Thompson.

Amanda Gebs, daughter of the previous business owner of Escape In 60, said she and her husband are looking to reopen the business at a different location. According to Gebs, the Green River Police Department said the building is a “complete loss”.

“We are looking at our options for reopening and are welcome to any ideas or suggestions,” Gebs said. “We are open to public input and currently have a survey online where we are trying to gauge peoples’ responses.”

For those who would like to help Escape In 60 find a location, the online survey can be accessed by clicking here.

Back view of Washington Square after the fire. Photo by Stephanie Thompson

Side view of Washington Square after the fire. Photo by Stephanie Thompson

Mindy Tollefson of Professional Counseling Services does not yet know where she will be able to reopen her office.

She extended her gratitude toward the Green River Fire Department for their diligent work in stopping the flames and putting the fire out.

Tollefson said her office was mostly unaffected, only suffering from some minor smoke and water damage. Luckily, most of her belongings were untouched.

However, Dr. Jon Silcox of Silcox Orthodontics was not quite as fortunate. Though his office was not greatly affected by the fire, the smoke, water, and ice damage was extensive.

“It appears that our office and equipment will be a total loss,” Dr. Silcox said.

Smoke, water, and ice damage in the Silcox Orthodontics office. Photo contributed by Dr. Jon Silcox

Silcox Orthodontics’ office and equipment appear to be a complete loss. Photo contributed by Dr. Jon Silcox

Though the Washington Square building will no longer be home to their practice, Dr. Silcox said they are working quickly to find a new location in Green River. Temporarily, all patients are being seen at their Rock Springs office.

Fire damage from inside the Washington Square building. Photo contributed by Dr. Jon Silcox

“Overall, this is a tragedy to lose such a great building and location, but no one was hurt and life will go on. I am hopeful that for our practice this will be just an inconvenience,” Dr. Silcox said.

“We greatly appreciate all who have reached out to us and offered to help. It truly shows what a fantastic community we are a part of,” he added.