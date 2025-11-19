Wastewater Plant Change Order Passes 4–2 Despite Objections

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved a $200,000 change order for the Bowdell Construction wastewater treatment plant replacement project, despite objections from two council members who argued the additional costs should have been absorbed by the contractor Tuesday night.

The change order, the fourth for the $51 million project, serves as final reconciliation for delays and various minor adjustments discovered during construction. The project was originally scheduled for 24 months but ultimately took nearly 30 months to complete due to nationwide supply chain delays affecting electrical equipment.

Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said the city worked closely with Bowdell Construction throughout the delay to minimize impacts and keep the project moving forward even when equipment was unavailable.

Westenskow explained that unlike unit-price construction projects such as roads or waterlines, the wastewater treatment plant was bid as a lump-sum contract, making the reconciliation more complicated. The $200,000 negotiated change order covers additional time on-site, including job trailers, rented equipment, temporary power during winter, and administrative adjustments.

Councilman Ron Williams questioned why the contractor requested the additional funding now rather than during a previous time extension.

“They bid 51 million dollars and we’re coming up with what sounds like little nitpicky things or little fine tune adjustments that a normal contractor … would just eat,” Williams said.

Westenskow responded that the contractor had lacked enough information during the earlier extension to quantify the costs and that the city and contractor worked together throughout the project to minimize expenses.

Councilwoman Jessica Maser also opposed the change order, saying she believed residents would not support paying more for the project.

“We had constituents who were really upset and concerned where their money is being spent,” Maser said. “I feel like I was elected to get up and represent their voices and this is what I think their voices are going to say tonight.”

Even with the added cost, Westenskow noted the project remains well within the anticipated 5% contingency, and the amount is comparable to underruns expected on the consultant contract.

After discussion, the council voted 4–2 to approve the change order, with Maser and Williams voting no. Councilwoman Sherry Bushman was not present during the meeting.