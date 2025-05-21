Wastewater Treatment Plant Second Change Order Approved

GREEN RIVER — The Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility project second change order was approved by a vote of 4-2 at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The second change order involved adding funds to the project for a second screen that was removed from the initial plans earlier in the project construction. The reason for the removal was because there was a manual bypass screen in the facility plans. While the plant is at a point where construction is wrapping up, the Department of Environmental Quality recommended the change order and the addition of the removed screen.

The main screen came from Germany but the secondary screen is shipping from Canada and won’t have as long a lead time which was a concern of Council Member Ron Williams. The second screen will reduce costs in terms of maintenance, allowing for uninterrupted service if one screen goes down for maintenance.

Emails were exchanged with Council Member Jessica Maser about the matter before the meeting and it was confirmed that the pricing was ‘reasonable and fair’ at $328,278. This pricing increases the overall cost of the project to $51.6 million.

Mayor Pete Rust encouraged approving the change order as the DEQ lowered the interest rate on a loan for the project from three percent to a quarter of a percent and the city works with the DEQ a lot.

A grant application to the joint Travel and Tourism Board for Flaming Gorge Days was approved by the Council. Williams spoke up near the end of the meeting about not having information on the progress of Flaming Gorge Days and that an article from SweetwaterNOW had addressed Adelska’s lack of involvement. He was informed that the committee organizing the event is meeting the Tuesday after Memorial Day and the Council will receive the numbers for the event soon.

The Overland Stampede Rodeo Committee gave an update on Green River’s upcoming rodeo. The event is scheduled for June 6-7 and opens at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.