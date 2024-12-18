Wastewater Treatment Project Gets $10M Additional Funding; Jost Attends Last Meeting

The sign for the current wastewater treatment plant. The new plant is currently being built right next to it. SweetwaterNOW file photo

GREEN RIVER — Green River received a $10 million increase to its existing American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) grant for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility.

The Office of State Lands and Investments has proposed an amendment to their original grant, increasing the amount by $10,530,307. This raises the total grant amount to $16,775,307. The total cost of the project is over $51 million.

Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said some projects across the state were not able to use their ARPA funds by their deadline, and therefore State Lands recaptured those funds and redistributed them. Due to the scale of the wastewater treatment plant project, and its construction status, the state chose to put over $10 million towards the replacement facility.

The funds must be spent by the end of 2026. The Green River City Council unanimously approved the amendment to the grant during the Tuesday night meeting. Council Member Gary Killpack was absent from the meeting.

Mayor Pete Rust said getting this additional funding is a “great job by everybody that was involved.”

The Council also unanimously approved an amendment to the Inmate Housing Cost Agreement with Sweetwater County. The changes to the agreement differentiate the daily cost to house an adult inmate, which is $125 per day, and a juvenile inmate, which is now $195 per day.

This Council meeting also marked Council Member George Jost’s final meeting of his term. Jessica Maser will take over the Ward 2 seat in the new year. The Council all thanked Jost for his service and expressed their gratitude to be able to serve with him. Mayor Rust recognized Jost for his decades long career in serving the residents of Green River.

In his final comments as a Council member, Jost expressed how much the Council cares for the city employees and residents.

“The city Council really cares,” Jost said. “It means a lot to me to be part of it.” To the city employees he said, “your welfare is thought about almost constantly.”

“I appreciate all the citizens who supported me all these years,” Jost said further. “Thanks.”