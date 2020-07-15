Watch a Free Performance by Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company

ROCK SPRINGS — Enjoy a live performance, bring blankets or lawn chairs, a picnic dinner, and maintain a social distance in Bunning Park on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 pm when the Lander based Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company performs the French comedy The Miser by Moliere. This free performance is presented by the Community Fine Arts Center and Downtown Rock Springs.

“This production, unlike the first performed in Paris in 1668, respects our audience’s and actor’s health above all else and strives to share the joy of uniting in a theatrical experience while taking precautions and keeping safe distances,” said Diane Springford, WSFC founder.

The plot centers on Harpagnon’s classic conflict over love and money with absurd and incongruous attempts at satisfying both. Satire and farce blend in the fast-moving plot, as the miser tries to arrange a marriage for himself but when his hoard is stolen, everyone is suspect.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“WSFC is grateful to hosts and audiences for providing us with the opportunity to perform during these novel times,” said Springford. “We hold some traditions should thrive in our lives. Bring a picnic, bring your masks, and bring your smiling eyes!”

WSFC has been performing throughout Wyoming for over twenty years. It was founded with the dual purposes of providing exposure of Shakespeare’s great plays to Wyoming audiences and the touring company experience for Wyoming theatre majors and community actors.

Based in Lander, under the instruction of Springford and other professional actors, many talented Wyoming young actors gather for an intensive workshop each summer to learn the craft and then tour with the company throughout the state.

This production of the Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.

The public is invited to this free performance on July 28 at Bunning Park as well as to visit the CFAC to see an array of visual arts including the new exhibit “Gourd Art” by Arizona artist Katie Woods, opening August 1.