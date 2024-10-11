WATCH–Don’t Be Caught Dead Without a Seatbelt

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video in which they urged drivers to not be caught dead without a seatbelt.

The video highlights the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times. According to the video, head-on collisions are a common cause of fatalities in auto accidents.

The video showed different examples of what a head-on collision would feel like to a driver who was wearing a seat belt and who was not wearing a seat belt.

“Seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%,” the video stated. “Don’t get caught dead without it!”

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.

ABOUT INJURY PREVENTION RESOURCES

Injury Prevention Resources began in 1991 as a traffic safety records collection agency and has been serving Wyoming for over two decades. In the year 2000, we were recognized as a 501(C)3 non-profit agency which has allowed us to adapt to and recognize roadway safety needs that exist throughout Wyoming. Injury Prevention Resources expanded our operations in order to help save lives in Carbon, Fremont, Natrona, Park, and Sweetwater Counties. We continue to serve these areas with a specific goal in mind: Zero Deaths and Zero Injuries on our roads.

Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is a unique agency that is able to work on prevention, intervention, and upkeep, relevant to roadway safety subjects and community safety. Through our programs, we depict the relevance of community and roadway safety dangers to all ages throughout our communities. Our services range from child car seat and seat belt education for toddlers, to driving information for senior citizens. IPR reaches all ages in order to place proper emphasis on the importance of roadway and community safety. Our agency has five main issues we work toward:

1.) Increasing seat belt use and drivers’ awareness of pedestrians

2. )Decreasing impaired driving

3.) Decreasing distracted driving

4.) Promoting the use of child car seats

5.) Assisting with reduction of Substance Abuse

IPR conducts a multitude of programs from Traffic Safety Events, Virtual Traffic Safety Sessions, DUI Supervised Probation, Alcohol Monitoring Bracelets, Remote Breathalyzer, and GPS Location Bracelets. IPR’s strategies are executed in order to educate others about the best practices for roadway safety and hold our community members accountable for actions that risk serious injury and endanger the lives of others.