WATCH–Injury Prevention Resources Reminds You That Vehicles ARE weapons

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video asserting that vehicles are, quite literally, weapons.

In the video, IPR compared a vehicle to a bullet, stating that “the force of a 9mm bullet is 409 lbs.” The video compared that fact to another, involving a vehicle.

“In a crash with a stable object, at 30 miles per hour, a 100 lb. person produces 3,000 lbs. of force,” the video stated. “That means just a 30 mph car crash has a greater force than a 9mm gun.”

The video then noted that the force goes straight into whatever else is in front of a driver.

“Simply wearing a seatbelt can lighten that force by over 50%,” the video posited. “Vehicle safety needs to be treated equally with firearm safety. Not wearing your seatbelt is like driving a loaded gun. Cars can take lives. Wear a seatbelt and save yours.”

The video then showed footage of different examples of car crashes, demonstrating how pivotal a seatbelt is when a crash occurs. The footage showed that wearing a seatbelt could save your life.

Watch video above to learn more about how vehicles are, in fact, weapons.

