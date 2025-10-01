(WATCH) It Only Takes 3 Seconds to Buck up and Buckle Up!

The following video is a Virtual Roadway Safety Session, brought to you by Injury Prevention Resources.

The video reminds everyone to buckle up; everyone, every ride.

It only takes 3 seconds to buckle up your seatbelt. No one in your vehicle is safe until EVERYONE does it right.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.