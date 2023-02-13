WATCH: Next Level Car Seat Levels

WATCH: Next Level Car Seat Levels

Injury Prevention Resources has made this video that shows how to properly use car seat levels to keep your child safe. 

IPR’s Noel Cooper shares how it is imperative that the angle be set correctly to avoid your child suffering life-altering repercussions.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Watch this video to learn more about the importance of using the correct car seat levels.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

You are Cordially Invited to the SWC CDC’s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner & Banquet

You are Cordially Invited to the SWC CDC’s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner & Banquet

Apply for Sweetwater County Conservation District’s Community Enhancement Grant

Apply for Sweetwater County Conservation District’s Community Enhancement Grant

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting Annual Health Fair – Schedule Your Discounted Labs Today! 

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting Annual Health Fair – Schedule Your Discounted Labs Today! 

Sublette County Arrest Report for February 6 – February 13, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for February 6 – February 13, 2023