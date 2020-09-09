WATCH: Sweetwater County Deputy and K9 Showcase Tracking Skills on Dr. Phil

Deputy Derek Morrell and K9 Jara show off some tracking skills during a taping of Dr. Phil. Photo credit: Dr. Phil YouTube.

ROCK SPRINGS — There’s a new celebrity duo in town. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Derek Morrell and his trusty partner K9 Jara are the latest to make their Hollywood debut.

Morrell and Jara appeared on Dr. Phil’s hit television show for a segment titled Behind the Badge, which aims to highlight law enforcement stories and people.

According to the SCSO, Morrell and Jara have received international publicity, including numerous interviews and a Heroic Dog Award from PETA, for their efforts in successfully locating and rescuing a missing child in Rock Springs last summer.

The three-minute segment featuring Morrell and Jara can be watched below:

You can read more about the background of this story here.

