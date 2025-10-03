(WATCH) The Consequences of Driving Impaired

The following video is a Virtual Roadway Safety Session, brought to you by Injury Prevention Resources.

This video reminds you that if you choose to drive drunk, you choose to deal with the following consequences. We all have a responsibility not to risk each other’s lives. We can do better, Wyoming.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.

