WATCH–Three Steps to Surviving Wyoming Roads

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video detailing the three steps to surviving Wyoming roads.

“Last year in Wyoming, there were more than 26,000 people involved in crashes and nearly 2,500 people were injured or died on our roads,” the video began.

According to the video, they all had one thing in common: They didn’t know they would be in a crash that day.

None of us expect to be in a car accident. None of us plan on it. Certainly none of us look forward to it. But it happens, more than one would think.

The video then showed footage of various crashes in Wyoming, including crash simulations involving dummies that show what actually happens when a car wrecks,

“We average three to four crashes in our lifetime,” Noel Cooper with IPR stated. “For most of us, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ we are in a crash … we need to be prepared for ‘when’ we are in a crash.”

IPR then offered three steps to “Survive the Wild West Roads in Wyoming:”

Always buckle up

Always pay attention

Never drive drunk

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

IPR also has a contest to win BIG prizes.

Visit their website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing!

ABOUT INJURY PREVENTION RESOURCES

Injury Prevention Resources began in 1991 as a traffic safety records collection agency and has been serving Wyoming for over two decades. In the year 2000, we were recognized as a 501(C)3 non-profit agency which has allowed us to adapt to and recognize roadway safety needs that exist throughout Wyoming. Injury Prevention Resources expanded our operations in order to help save lives in Carbon, Fremont, Natrona, Park, and Sweetwater Counties. We continue to serve these areas with a specific goal in mind: Zero Deaths and Zero Injuries on our roads.

Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is a unique agency that is able to work on prevention, intervention, and upkeep, relevant to roadway safety subjects and community safety. Through our programs, we depict the relevance of community and roadway safety dangers to all ages throughout our communities. Our services range from child car seat and seat belt education for toddlers, to driving information for senior citizens. IPR reaches all ages in order to place proper emphasis on the importance of roadway and community safety. Our agency has five main issues we work toward:

1.) Increasing seat belt use and drivers’ awareness of pedestrians

2. )Decreasing impaired driving

3.) Decreasing distracted driving

4.) Promoting the use of child car seats

5.) Assisting with reduction of Substance Abuse

IPR conducts a multitude of programs from Traffic Safety Events, Virtual Traffic Safety Sessions, DUI Supervised Probation, Alcohol Monitoring Bracelets, Remote Breathalyzer, and GPS Location Bracelets. IPR’s strategies are executed in order to educate others about the best practices for roadway safety and hold our community members accountable for actions that risk serious injury and endanger the lives of others.