(WATCH) Wyomingites Average 3 to 4 Crashes in Their Lifetime

The following video is a Virtual Roadway Safety Session, brought to you by Injury Prevention Resources.

The video reminds everyone to buckle up; everyone, every ride.

Each person averages 3 to 4 crashes in their lifetime in Wyoming, and none of us knows when they will happen.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

