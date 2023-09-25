WATCH–The consequences of DUI

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video detailing the consequences of driving while under the influence.

The consequences detailed in the video are as follows:

Losing your job

Losing future jobs requiring driving

Losing your Driver’s License

Going to jail

Being strip searched at the jail

Paying an average of $10,000

Paying thousands in medical bills

Peeing in a urine testing cup in front of strangers

Driving every day and night to blow into a tube – If you fail, you go to jail

Going to weekly meetings with a probation agent

Going to treatment instead of work

Going to in-patient treatment for months

Being a convicted criminal

Feeling shame

Risking life and limbs, including: Being paralyzed Permanent brain injury Death Hurting/Killing a child Hurting someone else’s family, as well as your own



Overall, the video asserts, driving impaired is not worth the risk.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about the consequences of driving under the influence.

ABOUT INJURY PREVENTION RESOURCES

Injury Prevention Resources began in 1991 as a traffic safety records collection agency and has been serving Wyoming for over two decades. In the year 2000, we were recognized as a 501(C)3 non-profit agency which has allowed us to adapt to and recognize roadway safety needs that exist throughout Wyoming. Injury Prevention Resources expanded our operations in order to help save lives in Carbon, Fremont, Natrona, Park, and Sweetwater Counties. We continue to serve these areas with a specific goal in mind: Zero Deaths and Zero Injuries on our roads.

Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is a unique agency that is able to work on prevention, intervention, and upkeep, relevant to roadway safety subjects and community safety. Through our programs, we depict the relevance of community and roadway safety dangers to all ages throughout our communities. Our services range from child car seat and seat belt education for toddlers, to driving information for senior citizens. IPR reaches all ages in order to place proper emphasis on the importance of roadway and community safety. Our agency has five main issues we work toward:

1.) Increasing seat belt use and drivers’ awareness of pedestrians

2. )Decreasing impaired driving

3.) Decreasing distracted driving

4.) Promoting the use of child car seats

5.) Assisting with reduction of Substance Abuse

IPR conducts a multitude of programs from Traffic Safety Events, Virtual Traffic Safety Sessions, DUI Supervised Probation, Alcohol Monitoring Bracelets, Remote Breathalyzer, and GPS Location Bracelets. IPR’s strategies are executed in order to educate others about the best practices for roadway safety and hold our community members accountable for actions that risk serious injury and endanger the lives of others.