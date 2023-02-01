Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street.

The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.

Drivers should use caution while driving through the area because streets around the break are very slick.

