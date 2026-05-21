Water Main Break in Green River Under Repair

GREEN RIVER — A major water main break at the intersection of Wilkes and Powell left nearby residents without water service for an undetermined amount of time Thursday.

Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said crews shut off water to the four legs of the affected intersection while workers assessed the damage and sourced replacement parts.

“We’re gonna go get some new parts and see if we can get them back together,” Westenskow said at the scene.

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The timeline for repairs remained uncertain, depending on whether additional damage is discovered once crews open the line. Westenskow said the goal is to get water restored to residents as quickly as possible and reopen the road once it is safe.

Westenskow said workers planned to remove saturated material and replace it with dry fill to stabilize the area through the weekend, as a full repair of the main is not expected to be completed immediately.

“We’re not gonna be able to get this fixed for a minute,” he said, adding that crews would fill the hole and reopen the street once water service is restored.

The break occurred on a street already on the city’s reconstruction list. Westenskow said the road is one of six projects slated for redesign and rebuild under Green River’s Sixth Penny tax program. He said the project is funded and in early design stages, though still a couple of years from construction.

Westenskow said the break is unlikely to accelerate that timeline.

“It’s funded, we have a schedule for it,” he said.

Check out a video from water main break below: