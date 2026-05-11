Water Presentation and City Budget Headline Special Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — A special meeting for the Rock Springs City Council will see the group voting on the city’s preliminary budget and hearing about issues related to the Colorado River Compact.

The Council will host the meeting May 13 at 4 p.m., with the preliminary budget being the only item of new business listed on the agenda. According to budget documents, the fiscal year 2027 General Fund is $3.15 million out of balance. The city has $17.2 million in reserves and intends to balance the budget without tapping into reserves.

“This reflects the same challenges facing communities across Wyoming: rising operating and infrastructure costs, long-term maintenance needs, public safety demands, and statewide revenue constraints,” the budget summary reads. “Despite these pressures, the City remains focused on protecting core municipal services, maintaining public safety, and investing responsibly in infrastructure.”

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Bryan Seppie, the general manager of the Joint Powers Water Board, will speak with the Council about water issues. Concerns about the future of the Colorado River Compact and what it could mean for upper basin states like Wyoming continue to grow as negotiations on future water use take place.

The meeting will be at City Hall and is open to the public. It will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.