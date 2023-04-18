Water Rates Will Slightly Increase for Rock Springs, Green River Residents

ROCK SPRINGS — The Joint Powers Water Board (JPWB) has informed the City of Rock Springs and City of Green River that water rates are going to increase during Fiscal Year 2024.

According to a letter in the Rock Springs Council packet from the JPWB, “the water usage charged will be increased 4 cents per CCF (hundred cubic feet) over the current year’s rates.”

The letter states “inflationary pressures have negatively affected almost all items, goods and services. As an example, the water treatment chemicals for the next fiscal year have all gone up between 25-35 percent.”

However, the JPWB’s investments have improved and the interest income will help offset the inflation costs, which has reduced the water rate increase.

“The JPWB has also chosen to use a portion of reserve monies to ameliorate the rate increase,” the letter states.

The City of Rock Springs will pay 1.5117 dollars per hundred cubic feet, while the City of Green River will pay 1.3305 dollars per hundred cubic feet. The rate increase will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

To review the entire letter, click here.

Other Business

The Council will review a resolution accepting a $907,798 grant agreement between the U.S. DOT Federal Aviation Administration and the City of Rock Springs for costs related to the Airport Master Plan at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Also under resolutions, the Council will review a request from the Urban Renewal Agency to apply for a grant with the Wyoming Arts Council for the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board’s $10,000 requiem project.

The Council will also review a $20,000 Ray Lovato Recycling Center Service agreement.

Two ordinances that will change the residential requirements for Rock Springs officers and firefighters from being a resident of the city to residing within 20 miles of the city will be read for the third and final time.

The Council will also review an ordinance amending Article 3-2, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” to allow for the consumption and carrying of alcoholic beverages upon city streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots during summer months.

To review the entire Council agenda, click here. The Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall tonight.