Water Release to Increase at Flaming Gorge Dam

FLAMING GORGE — Starting Sunday, the Flaming Gorge Dam will be increasing its water release, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Beginning July 30 the daily average release from Flaming Gorge Dam shall increase from 1,750 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 1,800 cfs. The average daily release of 1,800 cfs will continue thereafter or until a new notification is issued.

Hourly release schedules issued by WAPA for power production may include daily fluctuations to meet power demand contracts. The approximate hourly release pattern is shown below:

The average daily release of 1,800 cfs will continue until a new notification is sent out, the Bureau of Reclamation stated.

This data is considered the most likely scenario given the current forecast and is subject to changing conditions. Forecasted (tentative) hourly release schedules can be found by visiting the Colorado River Basin Forecast Center by clicking here.