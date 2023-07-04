Water Releases at Fontenelle Dam to Decrease

LA BARGE — Fontenelle Dam releases need to be adjusted due to changes in hydrologic conditions, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The decrease in releases will start Wednesday and will continue through Thursday, July 6. Releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be decreased from 4,350 cfs (cubic feet per second) to 2,350 cfs.

The scheduled releases at Fontenelle Dam are as follows:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases, the Bureau of Reclamation stated. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change.

The average daily release of 2,350 cfs will continue until further notice.