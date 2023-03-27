Water Releases to Decrease While Flaming Gorge Dam Undergoes Maintenance

The Flaming Gorge Dam will be undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance over the next couple of weeks, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. During the maintenance, the daily average release from Flaming Gorge Dam is scheduled to decrease from 925 cfs to 800 cfs starting today and going through March 31 at 5 p.m.

Releases will be made through either the bypass or the power plant, but are planned to be maintained at 800 cfs total release at all times. The average daily release of 800 cfs will continue until a new notification is sent.

The forecasted (tentative) hourly release schedules have been updated on the Colorado River Basin Forecast Center at this website. Tabulated hourly data can be found on the same page under the link, “Hourly Forecast Flow csv” in the lower right hand corner of the webpage. This data is considered the most likely scenario given the current forecast, is general, and is subject to changing conditions.