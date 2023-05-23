Water Releases to Increase Again at Fontenelle Dam

LA BARGE — Fontenelle Dam will be increasing its water release starting tomorrow morning, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

For the fifth week in a row, water releases have increased to accommodate for spring runoff. Based on increasing reservoir inflows, releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be increased from 3,850 cubic foot per second (cfs) to 4,500 cfs on May 24 beginning at 10 a.m., according to the following schedule.

The bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. The power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The average daily release of 4,500 cfs will continue until further notice.