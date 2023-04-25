Water Releases to Increase at Fontenelle Dam

LA BARGE — The Bureau of Reclamation announced that releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to increase on Wednesday.

Currently the dam is releasing water at 950 cfs, but that will be increased to 1,430 cfs on April 26 beginning at 10 a.m.

This will be the first increase in releases for the spring period, according to the Bureau of Rec. Releases from the dam will increase throughout the spring to meet elevation targets based on hydrologic conditions. The average daily release of 1,430 cfs shall continue until further notice.