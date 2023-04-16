Watercolor Exhibit on Display at the Sweetwater County Library

SWEETWATER COUNTY — An art exhibit by an independent group of artists sponsored by the Golden Hour Senior Center and Western Wyoming Community College is on display at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

The exhibit, called For the Love of Watercolor, features artists taught by instructor Sandra Banks. Artists include: Sharon Carpenter, Sharon Pollock, Lauri Shaw-Harris, Judy Graham, Penny Hughes-Jacobs, Kathy Reinard, Deborah Clark, and Mary Cotton.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of May. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and noon to 5 on Saturday.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212 or Lindsey Travis at 872-3200.