Waterline Repair Will Cause Road Closure in Green River Tuesday

Astle Avenue at the intersection of Uinta Drive will be closed Tuesday due to a waterline repair. SweetwaterNOW photo

GREEN RIVER — Green River city crews will be repairing a waterline break Tuesday that will cause a road closure.

Crews will be working on the waterline on Astle Avenue at the intersection of Uinta Drive from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As this is a major intersection, travelers will need to plan accordingly. The National High School Finals Rodeo light rifle competition will be taking place at the Green River shooting range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, so the city has created the following map to help guide participants and spectators to the shooting range through a detour.

