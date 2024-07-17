Watts and Weese In Top 10 After First Go Round

ROCK SPRINGS – Morgan Watts and Connor Weese are in the top ten of the 2024 National High School Finals Rodeo at the end of the first go-round.

Watts is currently 10th after she finished with a time of 7.57 during her run in goat tying Tuesday night. This was tied for the best time of the night with Alyssa Clark from Wray, Colorado.

Weese is currently in second overall for steer wrestling after he put up a time of 4.51 Tuesday morning, which was the best performance of the day.

Green River’s Jacob Cook is in 12th place in bareback riding with a score of 68.

Below is a list of the top ten performances for the first go-round in each event.

Barrel Racing

Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 17.157 Riley Isbell, Salado, Texas, 17.196 Abagail Olson, Sheridan, 17.215 Tyley Sears, Valentine, Neb., 17.24 Kally Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 17.25 Rhyan Brough, Stephenville, Texas, 17.366 Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 17.387 Brandy Durbidge, Cushnie, Queensland, Aus., 17.391 Kloe Nichols, Boulder, 17.478 Josey Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 17.487

Bareback Riding

Sean Mahoney, Bend, Ore., 75 Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 75 Taos Weborg, Gregory, S.D., 74 Collin Roland, Childersburg, Ala., 74 Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 73 Kash Loyd, Cleburne, Texas, 72 Blayn Hughston, McBain, Mich., 71 Owen Prince, Humboldt, Tenn., 70 Quaide Skjonsberg, Bluffton, Alberta, Can., 70 Clay Greenslade, Rocky View County, Alberta, Can., 70

Boys Cutting

Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 150 Landon Beason, Philadelphia, Miss., 148 Cooper Yarbro, Oxly, Mo., 148 Carson Hale, Grantsville, Utah, 148 Alex Hathaway, Pender, Neb., 147 Ruff Graham, Merkel, Texas, 147 Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 147 Max Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 147 Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 147 Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 146

Breakaway Roping

Hannah Fullmer, Logandale, Nev., 1.82 Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., 2.25 Annslee Gose, Lorida, Fla., 2.3 Chayni Chamberlain, Stephenville, Texas, 2.3 Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 2.34 Rhame Hicks, Gillette, 2.36 Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 2.37 Kenna Graves, Poplarville, Miss., 2.49 Keely Pugh, Ponoka, Alberta, Can., 2.56 Ellie Jo Bendickson, Gladmar, Saskatchewan, Can., 2.63

Bull Riding

Sutton Schrunk, Valentine, Neb., 86 Tahj Wells, Browning, Mont., 82 John Crimber, Sunset, Texas, 81.5 Macoy Attebury, Springville, Calif., 81 Clay Guiton, Cherryville, N.C., 80.5 Grady Gorwill, Hyannis, Neb., 79 Cade Smith, Sidney, Iowa, 77.5 Trent Ferreir, Loxahatchee, Fla., 76.5 Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 75 Bryce Hardy, Chokio, Minn., 74.5 Eyer Morrison, Wells, Nev., 74.5

Girls Cutting

Preslie Green, Perrin, Texas, 151 Audrey Tree, Payson, Utah, 150 Anna Martin, Steelville, Mo., 149 Lily Erwin, Lady Lake, Fla., 149 Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 148.5 Riley Riner, Williamson, Ga., 148 Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Neb., 147 Ava Smith, Pender, Neb., 147 Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 147 Halle Bergen, Eagle Point, Ore., 147

Goat Tying

Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 6.87 Ella Kay, Iowa, La., 7.02 Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 7.09 Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 7.22 Kenna Thomas, Early, Texas, 7.34 Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 7.42 Addyson Derr, Paola, Kan., 7.51 Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 7.51 Wacey Trujillo, Los Alamos, N.M., 7.56 Morgan Watts, Eden, 7.57 Alyssa Clark, Wray, Colo., 7.57

Pole Bending

Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 19.707 Kasha Borsy, High River, Alberta, Can., 19.985 Quil Filippini, Eureka, Nev., 20.031 Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 20.07 Caitlin Moore, Wright, 20.111 Tyra Kmita, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Can., 20.169 Brylee Banning, Litchfield Park, Ariz., 20.181 Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 20.31 Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 20.332 Kaden Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 20.409

Reined Cow Horse

Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 296 Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 295.5 Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 295.5 Whitley Hughes, Beaver, Utah, 294 Brett Pura, Hollister, Calif., 293.5 Garret Phillips, Winner, S.D., 292 Betty Branquinho, Oakdale, Calif., 291.5 Elizabeth Miranda, Kula, Hawaii, 291.5 Jayden Janson, Kuna, Idaho, 290.5 Chase Brunsch, Pine Ridge, S.D., 290.5 Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, S.D., 290.5

Saddle Bronc

Shane Scott, Molalla, Ore., 79 Clay Greenslade, Rocky View County, Alberta, Can., 76 Spur Montag, Aliquippa, Pa., 75 Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 74.5 Jett Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, 74.5 Wyatt Martin, Dexter, Kan., 74 Trey McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 73 Ty Brenna, Keene, N.D., 73 Treg Huver, Nashville, Mich., 73 Wyatt LaVergne, Sulphur, La., 71.5

Steer Wrestling

Dawson Doggett, Callaway, Neb., 4.44 Connor Weese, Farson, 4.51 Kace Hollenbach, Middleburg, Pa., 4.77 Hadly Erickson, Almont, N.D., 4.83 Cache Montgomery, La Pine, Ore., 4.86 Jake Holmes, Mulberry, Kan., 4.92 Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 4.92 Tydon Tsosie, Crownpoint, N.M., 4.99 Birch Harvey, Beaver Springs, Pa., 5.17 Wyatt Bondaroff, Arras, British Columbia, Can., 5.32

Team Roping

Brock Borkman, Grantsville, Utah, Brannam Cumbie, Tremonton, Utah, 5.03 Porter Stockard, Bluff Dale, Texas, Owen Ray, Sulphur Springs, Texas, 5.33 Hayze Johnson, Centerville, Texas, Deuce Turnbull, Willis, Texas, 5.63 Reese Hansen, Sulphur, La., Brayden Williams, Monticello, Fla., 6.15 Tyce Parsons, Kingston, Okla., Jaxton Rutledge, Kingston, Okla., 6.18 Trace Larson, Manawa, Wis., Cooper Smith, Genesee, Idaho, 6.24 Traden Sargroves, Elmore City, Okla., 6.42 Ethan French, Sutherland, Neb., Caden French, Sutherland, Neb., 6.61 Cade Goodwin, Alamo, Nev., Swayde Crane, Las Vegas, Nev., 6.62 Chase Morrow, Marion, Ark., Jonathon Henson, Macon, Ga., 6.67

Tie-Down Roping