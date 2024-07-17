Watts and Weese In Top 10 After First Go Round

ROCK SPRINGS – Morgan Watts and Connor Weese are in the top ten of the 2024 National High School Finals Rodeo at the end of the first go-round.
Watts is currently 10th after she finished with a time of 7.57 during her run in goat tying Tuesday night. This was tied for the best time of the night with Alyssa Clark from Wray, Colorado.
Weese is currently in second overall for steer wrestling after he put up a time of 4.51 Tuesday morning, which was the best performance of the day.
Green River’s Jacob Cook is in 12th place in bareback riding with a score of 68.
Below is a list of the top ten performances for the first go-round in each event. For more info on Watts and Weese, click here.
Barrel Racing
- Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 17.157
- Riley Isbell, Salado, Texas, 17.196
- Abagail Olson, Sheridan, 17.215
- Tyley Sears, Valentine, Neb., 17.24
- Kally Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 17.25
- Rhyan Brough, Stephenville, Texas, 17.366
- Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 17.387
- Brandy Durbidge, Cushnie, Queensland, Aus., 17.391
- Kloe Nichols, Boulder, 17.478
- Josey Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 17.487
Bareback Riding
- Sean Mahoney, Bend, Ore., 75
- Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 75
- Taos Weborg, Gregory, S.D., 74
- Collin Roland, Childersburg, Ala., 74
- Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 73
- Kash Loyd, Cleburne, Texas, 72
- Blayn Hughston, McBain, Mich., 71
- Owen Prince, Humboldt, Tenn., 70
- Quaide Skjonsberg, Bluffton, Alberta, Can., 70
- Clay Greenslade, Rocky View County, Alberta, Can., 70
Boys Cutting
- Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 150
- Landon Beason, Philadelphia, Miss., 148
- Cooper Yarbro, Oxly, Mo., 148
- Carson Hale, Grantsville, Utah, 148
- Alex Hathaway, Pender, Neb., 147
- Ruff Graham, Merkel, Texas, 147
- Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 147
- Max Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 147
- Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 147
- Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 146
Breakaway Roping
- Hannah Fullmer, Logandale, Nev., 1.82
- Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., 2.25
- Annslee Gose, Lorida, Fla., 2.3
- Chayni Chamberlain, Stephenville, Texas, 2.3
- Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 2.34
- Rhame Hicks, Gillette, 2.36
- Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 2.37
- Kenna Graves, Poplarville, Miss., 2.49
- Keely Pugh, Ponoka, Alberta, Can., 2.56
- Ellie Jo Bendickson, Gladmar, Saskatchewan, Can., 2.63
Bull Riding
- Sutton Schrunk, Valentine, Neb., 86
- Tahj Wells, Browning, Mont., 82
- John Crimber, Sunset, Texas, 81.5
- Macoy Attebury, Springville, Calif., 81
- Clay Guiton, Cherryville, N.C., 80.5
- Grady Gorwill, Hyannis, Neb., 79
- Cade Smith, Sidney, Iowa, 77.5
- Trent Ferreir, Loxahatchee, Fla., 76.5
- Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 75
- Bryce Hardy, Chokio, Minn., 74.5
- Eyer Morrison, Wells, Nev., 74.5
Girls Cutting
- Preslie Green, Perrin, Texas, 151
- Audrey Tree, Payson, Utah, 150
- Anna Martin, Steelville, Mo., 149
- Lily Erwin, Lady Lake, Fla., 149
- Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 148.5
- Riley Riner, Williamson, Ga., 148
- Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Neb., 147
- Ava Smith, Pender, Neb., 147
- Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 147
- Halle Bergen, Eagle Point, Ore., 147
Goat Tying
- Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 6.87
- Ella Kay, Iowa, La., 7.02
- Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 7.09
- Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 7.22
- Kenna Thomas, Early, Texas, 7.34
- Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 7.42
- Addyson Derr, Paola, Kan., 7.51
- Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 7.51
- Wacey Trujillo, Los Alamos, N.M., 7.56
- Morgan Watts, Eden, 7.57
- Alyssa Clark, Wray, Colo., 7.57
Pole Bending
- Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 19.707
- Kasha Borsy, High River, Alberta, Can., 19.985
- Quil Filippini, Eureka, Nev., 20.031
- Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 20.07
- Caitlin Moore, Wright, 20.111
- Tyra Kmita, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Can., 20.169
- Brylee Banning, Litchfield Park, Ariz., 20.181
- Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 20.31
- Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 20.332
- Kaden Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 20.409
Reined Cow Horse
- Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 296
- Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 295.5
- Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 295.5
- Whitley Hughes, Beaver, Utah, 294
- Brett Pura, Hollister, Calif., 293.5
- Garret Phillips, Winner, S.D., 292
- Betty Branquinho, Oakdale, Calif., 291.5
- Elizabeth Miranda, Kula, Hawaii, 291.5
- Jayden Janson, Kuna, Idaho, 290.5
- Chase Brunsch, Pine Ridge, S.D., 290.5
- Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, S.D., 290.5
Saddle Bronc
- Shane Scott, Molalla, Ore., 79
- Clay Greenslade, Rocky View County, Alberta, Can., 76
- Spur Montag, Aliquippa, Pa., 75
- Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 74.5
- Jett Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, 74.5
- Wyatt Martin, Dexter, Kan., 74
- Trey McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 73
- Ty Brenna, Keene, N.D., 73
- Treg Huver, Nashville, Mich., 73
- Wyatt LaVergne, Sulphur, La., 71.5
Steer Wrestling
- Dawson Doggett, Callaway, Neb., 4.44
- Connor Weese, Farson, 4.51
- Kace Hollenbach, Middleburg, Pa., 4.77
- Hadly Erickson, Almont, N.D., 4.83
- Cache Montgomery, La Pine, Ore., 4.86
- Jake Holmes, Mulberry, Kan., 4.92
- Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 4.92
- Tydon Tsosie, Crownpoint, N.M., 4.99
- Birch Harvey, Beaver Springs, Pa., 5.17
- Wyatt Bondaroff, Arras, British Columbia, Can., 5.32
Team Roping
- Brock Borkman, Grantsville, Utah, Brannam Cumbie, Tremonton, Utah, 5.03
- Porter Stockard, Bluff Dale, Texas, Owen Ray, Sulphur Springs, Texas, 5.33
- Hayze Johnson, Centerville, Texas, Deuce Turnbull, Willis, Texas, 5.63
- Reese Hansen, Sulphur, La., Brayden Williams, Monticello, Fla., 6.15
- Tyce Parsons, Kingston, Okla., Jaxton Rutledge, Kingston, Okla., 6.18
- Trace Larson, Manawa, Wis., Cooper Smith, Genesee, Idaho, 6.24
- Traden Sargroves, Elmore City, Okla., 6.42
- Ethan French, Sutherland, Neb., Caden French, Sutherland, Neb., 6.61
- Cade Goodwin, Alamo, Nev., Swayde Crane, Las Vegas, Nev., 6.62
- Chase Morrow, Marion, Ark., Jonathon Henson, Macon, Ga., 6.67
Tie-Down Roping
- J.C. Yeaman, Moreland, Ga., 8.19
- Cutter Green, Prescott, Ark., 8.62
- Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 8.8
- Kellen Johnson, Casper, 9.04
- Jacob Gierisch, McAlister, Okla., 9.23
- Cash Kester, McLean, Texas, 9.48
- Carson Carder, Calhoun, Ga., 9.51
- Kace Massey, Red Lodge, Mont., 9.57
- Clay Keller, Millington, Tenn., 9.66
- Riley Lathrop, Strawberry Point, Iowa, 9.67