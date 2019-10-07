Wayne Howard Stevenson (August 20, 1933 – October 5, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Wayne Howard Stevenson, 86, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 54 years and was a former resident of Evanston, Wyoming.

Mr. Stevenson was born on August 20, 1933 in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of Moroni John Stevenson and Jenette Bernice Owens.

He attended schools in Evanston, Wyoming and was a 1951 graduate of Evanston High School.

Mr. Stevenson served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He worked as a measurement specialist for BP Amoco for 15 years until his retirement in 1994.

Mr. Stevenson enjoyed spending time with family and friends, woodworking, bowling, hunting, fishing, and watching sports. He also loved spending time with his dogs.

Survivors include two sons, David Wayne Stevenson and Dina of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Timothy Jean Stevenson and Holly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Tinette Leann Angelovic and Larry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchilden, Olivia Stevenson Vigneaux, Jennifer Angelovic Allen, Adam “A.J.” Angelovic, Kaycee Stevenson, Destry Stevenson; four great-grandchildren, Talynn Angelovic, Kaden Allen, Hailey Angelovic, Daxton Angelovic, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister, brother, niece and nephew.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Santa Fe Restaurant, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at Santa Fe one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefunerallhomes.com.