Wayne L. Johnson (June 13, 1930 – July 4, 2025)

Wayne L. Johnson, 95, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Deer Trail Assisted Living on July 4, 2025.

He was born June 13, 1930, in Rock Springs; the son of Nestor Johnson and Hulda Johnson (Jacobson). Wayne was a beloved member of the community, known for his dedication to family, work, and his community.

A proud graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1948, Wayne furthered his education by attending Colorado School of Mines on a football scholarship, After completing his freshman year, he returned to Rock Springs and worked as a coal miner. After a two-year stint with the Army in Fairbanks, Alaska during the Korean War, he attended the University of Wyoming on the GI Bill. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. His thirst for knowledge led him to attend the University of Illinois, receiving a master’s degree in structural engineering, honing the expertise that would shape his career.

He married Margaret Lovshe on April 24, 1959, in East Moline, Illinois.

Wayne and Marge moved from Illinois to Durango, Colorado, where Wayne taught engineering and physics courses at Fort Lewis College.

In 1964, Wayne returned to Rock Springs and founded Johnson-Fermelia Engineers with his lifelong friend Ed Fermelia. The firm, later known as JFC Engineers and Surveyors, grew to be into one of the largest engineering/surveying firms in Wyoming.

After a 27-year journey filled with hard work and success Wayne retired as president of JFC in July 1991. Respected by peers and clients alike, he left behind a legacy of excellence and dedication in the field of civil engineering.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Wayne was actively involved in various organizations, including serving on the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES), an active member of the Wyoming Engineering Society (WES), serving as president in 1985. He was selected by Tau Beta Pi at the University of Wyoming as an eminent engineer in the mid-1980s. Wayne served on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Directors for several years. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. His involvement with these groups reflected his commitment to his profession, the State of Wyoming and his community.

Outside of his work and civic engagements, Wayne was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He found peace and joy in fishing and hunting, passions that brought him closer to the natural beauty of Wyoming, his forever home. He enjoyed relaxing at his cabin on the East Fork River near Boulder.

Survivors include daughter Amy Allen (Tom) of Rock Springs; son Paul Johnson of El Cajon, California; brother Wally Johnson of Rock Springs; two grandchildren, Wayne Allen and partner Karli Swenson and Parker Allen, all of Tucson, Arizona; sister-in-law Mary Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nestor and Hulda Johnson; his beloved wife Margaret Johnson; three brothers, Karl Johnson (Dorothy), Larry Johnson, and Robert E. Johnson (Mary); and one sister, Ruth Hokanson (Cliff).

Wayne Johnson will be remembered as a loving husband, a loyal friend, and a distinguished professional who led a life filled with integrity, competence, kindness, generosity and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The community is invited to donate to the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science via the University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 S 22 Street, Laramie, WY 82070, Hospice of Sweetwater County 333 Broadway St. 220 Rock Springs, WY 82901 or any organization of their choice.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

The community is invited to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.