WDE Launches Investigation into Special Ed at Sweetwater County School District No. 1

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education will monitor special education practices at Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

The WDE announced an investigation into the district’s special education department, which will take place Feb. 23-27. The WDE wants to ensure the school district is meeting federal and state requirements to provide required support for students with disabilities.

Special education has been involved in a few recent issues involving the school district. A special education teacher accidentally showed students a nude photo of herself to a class at Rock Springs High School earlier this month, while allegations levied against former school board member Cole Seppie regarding his conduct with the special education department resulted in him being censured by the school board following his resignation from that board. The WDE says the investigation was initiated due to “recent findings of noncompliance identified through official state complaints, as well as concerns raised by parents, staff, and public reports.”

“I give great deference to locally elected school district trustees when it comes to local district governance. However, there are times when the state must step in, and this is one of those times,” Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction and gubernatorial candidate Megan Degenfelder said. “We have received multiple formal and informal concerns and watched the media reports. It is my responsibility under the Wyoming Constitution, federal law, and other state laws to ensure special education services are delivered properly to the residents of this community and assist the school district in moving toward a successful resolution of the situation.”

The school district issued a statement after the department’s announcement, saying it looks forward to working with the department and is confident that it “has fulfilled its obligations to students, families and staff.”

“While the district disagrees with the characterization reflected in the department’s recent announcement, its focus remains on supporting students, staff, and the important work taking place in schools each day. The district is committed to moving forward in a constructive and collaborative manner to ensure the best outcomes for all students,” the statement said.

The department’s special monitoring will assess five components of the district’s special education system, which consist of IEP implementation, parental participation, staff credentials, student privacy, and least restrictive environment. The process will include interviews with school board members, administration, and special education staff. The department will also host public meetings with parents and district residents to share their perspectives and experiences with special education in the district.