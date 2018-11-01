WDE Releases 2017-18 Accountability Ratings with Mixed Results for County Districts

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education today released its 2017-18 state and federal accountability results, with the two Sweetwater County school districts showing decidedly different results.

At the high school level, School District #1 evaluation results showed “below target” or “not meeting expectations” in 10 of the 16 overall performance summary categories. That number resulted in SCSD #1 receiving a “not meeting expectations” rating, according to information provided by the WDE.

Sweetwater School District #2 results show “below target” in five of the categories, and “above target” in two others earning it a “partially meeting expectations” rating for the last high school year.

Both districts met their targeted goals in four of the state and federal accountability standards, and SDSC #2 is meeting its targets is four other categories. A breakdown of the high school assessments can be found by clicking here.

The new state and federal accountability results reflect the requirements of both state and federal law.

Under state law, all Wyoming elementary, middle, and traditional high schools receive one of four School Performance Ratings: Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations, Partially Meeting Expectations, or Not Meeting Expectations. The School Performance Ratings show that 55.2 percent of Wyoming schools are Meeting or Exceeding Expectations.