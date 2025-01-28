WDE Releases District Graduation Rates

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– Graduation rates in Sweetwater County’s high schools rose during the 2023-2024 school year, with Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s graduation rates edging over 80%.
The Wyoming Department of Education released district graduation rates Tuesday afternoon, saying the statewide graduation rate remained fairly consistent from 2022-2023, with a .2% increase from the prior year’s 81.4% graduation rate.
In SCSD No. 1, the district graduation rate rose from 79.3% for the 2022-2023 school year to 80.2%. In SCSD No. 2, the graduation rate grew from 87.9% for 2022-2023 to 88.8%.
At the school level, Black Butte High School was singled out by the WDE for having a 13.1% increase in graduation rate from the prior year, with the school reporting a graduation rate of 88.9%. At Rock Springs High School, the 2022-2023 graduation rate of 79% remained largely consistent, with the school reporting a 79.1% graduation rate for 2023-2024. Farson-Eden High School’s graduation rate of 100% remained consistent with the prior school year.
In SCSD No. 2, the rate for Green River High School dropped from 89% for the 2022-2023 year to 87.7%. Expedition Academy was also singled out by the WDE, with a reported increase from 80.8% to 96%.