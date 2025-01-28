WDE Releases District Graduation Rates

Caitlynn Shipp speaks to graduates and their families at Black Butte High School's 2024 graduation ceremony. File Photo.

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– Graduation rates in Sweetwater County’s high schools rose during the 2023-2024 school year, with Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s graduation rates edging over 80%.

The Wyoming Department of Education released district graduation rates Tuesday afternoon, saying the statewide graduation rate remained fairly consistent from 2022-2023, with a .2% increase from the prior year’s 81.4% graduation rate.

In SCSD No. 1, the district graduation rate rose from 79.3% for the 2022-2023 school year to 80.2%. In SCSD No. 2, the graduation rate grew from 87.9% for 2022-2023 to 88.8%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

At the school level, Black Butte High School was singled out by the WDE for having a 13.1% increase in graduation rate from the prior year, with the school reporting a graduation rate of 88.9%. At Rock Springs High School, the 2022-2023 graduation rate of 79% remained largely consistent, with the school reporting a 79.1% graduation rate for 2023-2024. Farson-Eden High School’s graduation rate of 100% remained consistent with the prior school year.

In SCSD No. 2, the rate for Green River High School dropped from 89% for the 2022-2023 year to 87.7%. Expedition Academy was also singled out by the WDE, with a reported increase from 80.8% to 96%.