WDH Confirms 3rd Measles Case of the Year

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed a third measles case this year.

The department said the infection occurred in an adult with an unknown vaccination status and was linked to two previous cases in Teton County through the same chain of transmission. Measles is a highly contagious disease that hasn’t resulted in any deaths this year, but has led to 2,231 infections across the country. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control reported 2,289 cases throughout the year, with three confirmed deaths. Of the total cases, 11% of the 2025 total resulted in hospitalization while 6% of 2026’s total resulted in hospitalizations.

Residents may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times:

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