WDOC Inmate Dies Monday

CHEYENNE – Bill Nicholas, 61, an inmate of the Wyoming Department of Corrections died June 10 while at the Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis Tennessee.

Nicholas was housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi. He was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and first degree sexual abuse of a minor under 13 years of age. He was sentenced in Sublette County by District Court Judge Marin Tyler to 27-30 years in prison for the first count and eight to 10 years for the second count, both charges were to be served concurrently.

Nicholas was born in Goldendale, Washington Feb. 15, 1963.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.