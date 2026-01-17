‘We Don’t Have The Money’, Sweetwater County Sees Decline in Revenue

Sweetwater County Commissioner during the townhall for county elected officials. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County officials told residents Thursday night that declining revenues and growing financial pressures are forcing difficult budget decisions, warning that the county no longer has the money it once did to maintain services at past levels.

During a Sweetwater County Town Hall at the Rock Springs Event Complex Thursday night, commissioners and elected officials outlined sharp drops in mineral tax revenue, reduced property valuations and ongoing uncertainty surrounding future funding. Several speakers emphasized that while demands for county services continue, the financial resources to support them are shrinking.

County Treasurer Mark Cowan said mineral tax revenue has fallen steadily over the past three years. In 2023, Sweetwater County collected about $105 million in mineral tax revenue, which dropped to $87 million in 2024 and declined again to roughly $80 million in 2025.

“That’s a significant decrease,” Cowan said, adding that while the county has remained on track with its budget, overall spending has been reduced to align with lower revenues.

County Assessor Dave Divis said the county’s total valuation has also declined, driven largely by reduced mineral production. Sweetwater County’s total valuation dropped from approximately $2.6 billion in 2024 to about $2.3 billion in 2025. Residential property values fell from $259 million in 2019 to $237 million in 2025.

Commissioners said those reductions limit the county’s ability to fund services, despite perceptions that property taxes or reserves could fill the gap. Several officials stressed that residential property taxes make up only a small portion of total county revenue and primarily support local services and education.

Commissioner Robb Slaughter said the county faces a structural imbalance between revenues and expenditures. For the current fiscal year, he said, the county budgeted roughly $86 million in spending against about $66 million in projected revenue, requiring the use of reserves to cover the difference.

“We can’t spend money we don’t have,” Richards said, noting that every department and outside agency funded by the county is reviewed during the budgeting process. Core governmental services are prioritized first, followed by component agencies and then outside nonprofit organizations.

We don’t have the money Commissioner Taylor Jones

Commissioners said budget cuts over recent years have affected county staffing and funding for outside organizations. Richards said the county now operates with more than 100 fewer employees than it did about a decade ago, achieved through departmental consolidation and reorganization.

Several officials warned that continued revenue declines could lead to further reductions. Commissioners also discussed the long-term sustainability of services such as county-subsidized ambulance coverage, which currently requires more than $1 million annually from county funds.

County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe, said staffing shortages are affecting prosecution offices nationwide, including Sweetwater County, adding pressure to already tight budgets. Other officials echoed concerns about rising costs for fuel, insurance and infrastructure.

Officials encouraged residents to review county budgets and audits, which are published online, and to attend commission meetings to better understand the county’s financial position.

“The math is simple,” Richards said. “Less revenue means fewer dollars to provide services.”