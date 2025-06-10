WE Soda Continues Re-organization, Cuts More Jobs

GREEN RIVER — WE Soda initiated another round of staff reductions last week after the company boasted about how well its acquisition of Genesis Alkali has gone in a recent press release.

SweetwaterNOW received reports of layoffs from sources asking not to be named. SweetwaterNOW attempted to contact WE Soda regarding the workforce reductions, but has not received comment as of publication time. The number of employees impacted remains unknown. Marshal Cummings, union president for United Steelworkers Local 13214, said he had just learned about the situation Friday afternoon.

“I’m learning of restructuring happening at WE Soda,” Cummings wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW. “As a labor advocate people losing their job is something we never want to see. WE Soda purchased the mine for $1.46 billion and it’s understandable they build their company in a way that makes them as successful as possible. USW 13214 hopes these individuals land on their feet and are successful in their next endeavor.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WE Soda previously cut 48 contract and salaried management positions following the Genesis Alkali purchase Feb. 28. WE Soda Vice President of Human Relations JoAnna DeWald told Wyofile.com post-acquisition consolidations were needed for some salaried management positions to “achieve efficiency, reduce redundancy and to strengthen the existing hourly workforce.” Wyofile also reported that some of the 30 employees eliminated during Genesis Alkali’s administration in 2024 were hired back following WE Soda’s acquisition.

WE Soda’s CEO recently commented on the London-based company’s performance after its first quarter results were released.

“I am pleased to report that our first quarter performance was consistent with our guidance, driven by strong operating performance, disciplined cost management and a more stable price environment,” Alasdair Warren, WE Soda’s CEO, said May 28.

According to documents released by the company, the integration of Genesis Alkali’s facilities is still in its early phases and is progressing well.

“As we combine and optimise the production operations, global networks, customer relationships and supply chains of both businesses, we are already seeing significant operational and financial synergies that we expect will be realised throughout this year and beyond,” the company said about the acquisition in its first quarter financial report.