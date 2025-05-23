WE Soda Tax Discussion Postponed Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – A discussion between Sweetwater County commissioners and representatives of WE Soda about forgiving interest accrued on unpaid taxes was postponed Tuesday morning.

Chairman Keaton West said conversations with WE Soda were taking place prior to the meeting as late as Monday evening. West told the other commissioners Tuesday that much of his time has been spent on the postponed agenda item.

WE Soda seeks forgiveness on interest charged to production amounts recorded in 2016, 2017, and 2018 from its Granger solution mining facility. It was operated by Genesis Alkali at that time as WE Soda bought Genesis Alkali earlier this year. An audit by the Wyoming Department of Revenue revealed the production amount recorded from 2016-2018 was incorrect and led to a change in the amount owed in taxes. That updated tax amount hasn’t been paid, and interest has accrued.

“It’s a lengthy story but it’s consumed a majority of the last couple weeks and we need to further look into it before we have an informed decision up here,” West said.

West said the county has had a few meetings with the company, and both sides have maintained a good relationship.