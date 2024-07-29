Wear Your Wyoming Gear Tuesday for Gate Discount at Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming’s Big Show is kicking things off Tuesday with Wyoming Day, in which sporting your Wyoming or University of Wyoming gear will get you $5 off on entry at the gates.

Wyoming Day will also feature guests from the University of Wyoming including a couple of coaches, some student-athletes and everyone’s favorite mascot, Pistol Pete.

Sundance “Sunny” Wicks, head coach of the Cowboys basketball team, will be making an appearance at the Sweetwater County Fair for Wyoming Day. Wicks, a Wyoming-native from Gillette, is entering his first year as head coach of the mens basketball program, and coached as an assistant for the Pokes from 2020-2023.

Also in attendance will be Kaylee Prigge, head coach of the Cowgirls volleyball team. This upcoming season will be Prigge’s second year as head coach for the Cowgirls and her sixth year on the coaching staff.

Additionally, some of the UW men’s basketball student-athletes will be at the fair, as well as the Wyoming Spirit Squad.

Fair-goers will have a chance to participate in UW Athletics promotions, games, giveaways and more. There will also be several Wyoming tail gate vehicles.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Tuesday, so head out to the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds to celebrate Wyoming, get $5 off on fair entry, and have fun with members of the UW Athletics program! For more information on this year’s fair, click here.