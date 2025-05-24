Weather Delay, Big Fourth Inning End Rock Springs’ Season in Loss to Cody

CHEYENNE — A long weather delay and a late surge by Cody brought the Rock Springs Lady Tigers’ season to a close Friday at the WHSAA 4A State Softball Championships.

After waiting nearly three hours due to lightning near Cheyenne’s Junior League Fields, the Lady Tigers fell to the Cody Fillies, 11-8, in a high-scoring consolation bracket matchup. The loss eliminates Rock Springs from the tournament and ends their 2025 campaign.

Rock Springs came out aggressive despite the delayed start, striking first in the top of the first inning. Junior Rilynn Wester doubled to left to drive in a run, and sophomore Tarin Anderson added a sacrifice fly to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

Cody answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by McKenna Kondelis’ two-out single. The Fillies took their first lead an inning later with an RBI single from Emma Lindahl, but the Tigers responded in the top of the fourth. Senior Hadlee Miller delivered a two-run single to swing momentum back in Rock Springs’ favor, putting them up 4-3.

That momentum was short-lived.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cody erupted for eight runs on six hits, flipping the game in a span of minutes. Amelia Reinker’s two-RBI groundout punctuated a frame that ultimately proved to be the difference. By the time the dust settled, Cody led 11-4.

The Lady Tigers kept battling, scoring four runs in the later innings, but couldn’t close the gap. Rock Springs finished with 10 hits and had several strong individual efforts. Miller went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Wester and senior Kyndall Turnwall each tallied two hits. Anderson added two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly. The Tigers also turned a double play defensively.

Florencio took the loss in the circle, giving up 10 runs—seven earned—over three and a third innings. Cody’s Hadli Lindemann picked up the win, going five and two-thirds innings while allowing eight runs and striking out five.

The Lady Tigers graduate four players from this year’s roster and have only had five graduates when you combine that with last year’s group that finished top five in the state. Despite the early exit, they showed resilience throughout the postseason and will return a core group of underclassmen next year.