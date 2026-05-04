Weather Delays Rivalry Finale

GREEN RIVER — The regular-season finale between Green River and Rock Springs will have to wait another week.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, then moved up to Tuesday, the Sweetwater County rivalry softball games have now been pushed back to Monday, May 11, due to forecasted weather concerns, according to Green River activities director Tony Beardsley.

Green River will host the rescheduled games at Veterans Park, with the junior varsity game set for 2 p.m., followed by varsity contests at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

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The postponement marks another shift in a season that has been heavily impacted by weather across Wyoming. The matchup was initially slated to serve as the regular-season finale for both teams, but earlier schedule changes have already altered those plans.

Those previous adjustments moved games against Laramie and Cheyenne South to this weekend. Rock Springs is set to face those teams Friday and Saturday, while Green River is working to have those games on Thursday and Friday in hopes of avoiding further conflicts.

Green River’s adjusted schedule is aimed at allowing players to participate in the Green River Girls Softball Association grand opening on Saturday, an event the program is hoping to support.

With the latest change, the rivalry games between the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers will once again serve as the regular-season finale for both teams, setting the stage for a final matchup before postseason play begins.