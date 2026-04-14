Weather Delays Weekend Softball, Rivalry Still On

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A weekend slate of softball games for both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School has been postponed due to forecasted snow and cold temperatures, pushing multiple matchups into May.

According to Rock Springs activities director Hope Downs Lewis, what were already makeup games scheduled for April 17 and 18 have been moved to May 8 and 9, with all opponents and game times remaining the same.

Rock Springs will now host Laramie High School on Friday, May 8, followed by matchups against Cheyenne South High School on Saturday, May 9. The revised schedule includes both varsity and junior varsity contests across the two days.

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Green River’s games for the weekend were also canceled due to the same weather concerns and will be made up on those same dates, facing Cheyenne South on May 8 and Laramie on May 9.

The decision comes as another reminder of the challenges spring weather presents across Wyoming, where snow and cold temperatures can disrupt schedules and travel plans.

Despite the changes, Tuesday’s rivalry matchup between Rock Springs and Green River remains on as scheduled, ensuring both teams will still take the field in Sweetwater County before the next round of rescheduled games.