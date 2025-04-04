Weather Forces Cancellation of Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” Track Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” track and field event, scheduled to be hosted by Rock Springs High School on Friday, was canceled due to inclement weather.

The cancellation was announced early Friday morning after the weather made conditions unsafe for competition. With athletes from around the region slated to attend, school officials determined it was best to call off the meet rather than risk injuries or delays.

As of publication time, no makeup date has been officially confirmed. However, Rock Springs High School is tentatively eyeing Friday, May 3 as a possible reschedule date, pending weather and schedule availability.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: