Weather Forecast for Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.